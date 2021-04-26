Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Button-Down Mini Dress With 'Best Friend' in Beach Photo

✖

Paulina Gretzky continues to turn heads on social media. The 32-year-old recently went to Instagram to post a beach photo with friend Jeremy Cohen. Gretzky was wearing a button-down mini dress with long sleeves, while Cohen was sporting a button-down shirt and white shorts. In the caption, Gretzky wrote: "She my best friend," while tagging Cohen.

Gretzky's latest Instagram post is consistent with what she has posted over the last few months. While the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky isn't very active on social media, people pay attention whenever she shares a post. One of her most revealing posts happened in November when Paulina Gretzky shared a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing at St. Barths. It's one of the four posts Gretzky has on her Instagram account from the year 2020.

In an interview with Golf Digest back in 2014, Gretzky talked about how she keeps in great shape. "I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it," she said, "It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I've been constantly on the go, so I don't get to run much anymore. Now I'm doing workout videos every day. If you don't want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube."

Gretzky is engaged to golf star Dustin Johnson since 2013. When talking about her relationship on The Netchicks podcast, Gretzky set the record straight on her and Johnson being married. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said, explaining why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him." Gretzky and Johnson have two kids together, Tatum, 6, and River, 3. Gretzky has spent time as a model and actress along with being a supportive mother and Johnson's biggest fan.