Patriots Fans Fight Each Other After Team’s Loss to Chiefs

New England Patriots fans are angry right now as the team has lost three of its last five games after winning the first eight contests of the year. In fact, fans are so angry with the team right now, they are taking their frustrations out on themselves. One Twitter user caught Patriots fans fighting each other on Sunday night after the team’s 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The video shows one guy taking two punches after being shoved into the seats.

A few Twitter users commented on the Patriots fans throwing punches. One fan wrote, “@BritChiefUK Check this out. We broke them all in 1 game. 20 years of winning and they just couldn’t handle this 1 loss. “

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Chiefs fan loved seeing Patriots fans go after each other. He wrote, “Man we really messed you all up. Hows it taste? Sucks doesnt it? Good!!!!.”

In a way, it’s not a surprise to see Patriots fans fighting because when the team was trailing 20-7 at halftime, they were booing the team as they were walking off the field. When Brady talked to reporters after the game, he said he feels confident the team can turn things around.

“I don’t want to make any predictions. I don’t think that’s – I think we come in with a plan to get better every week and try to win each game,” Brady said per the team’s official website. “Each game takes on a little different feel and the situations are a little different, and it’s a different team every year, too.”

Patriots fans might be angry with the team right now, but they are still in a good position to make the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl. They are 10-3 and still in first place in the AFC East. So a strong start to the year is helping New England at this point of the year.

“Obviously, we’ve got to do some things better than we did them tonight,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said to reporters after the game. It just wasn’t quite good enough under the circumstances in the game. There’s no point in talking about those, but hopefully we’ve got a lot of football left and see if we can get back on track next week, and that’s really all there is to it.”