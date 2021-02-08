Patrick Mahomes: Why the Kansas City Chiefs QB Is Obsessed With Ketchup

✖

Patrick Mahomes has an undying love for more than just football – the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is just as obsessed with ketchup! The Chiefs star has a well-deserved reputation for eating ketchup with every meal, something that first came to light in 2018 when he revealed that he puts ketchup on his steak and on macaroni and cheese, an admission that raised plenty of eyebrows and even sparked commentary from the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, but why exactly is Mahomes so in love with the condiment?

Well before taking the field for Super LV Sunday night, the 25-year-old got to the bottom of his ketchup obsession in his personal biography, in which he revealed his love for ketchup goes back to his childhood. According to InsideHook, Mahomes wrote that when he was a child he "used to just eat ketchup sandwiches that were just ketchup and bread." The dish, Mahomes led, caused him to "get teased about it all the time because people thought it was very strange that I didn't put any ham, turkey or anything else on it, just ketchup and bread."

While Mahomes says he has since grown out of those ketchup sandwiches, he hasn’t grown out of his love for ketchup. In fact, he can now be seen slathering the condiment on numerous other dishes, including eggs, steak, and mac and cheese. He also puts ketchup on hot dogs “100 percent of the time,” and even has a tendency to put ketchup on BBQ, though only if he gets it to go.

"It's weird," Mahomes told InsideHook. "When I get BBQ from the barbecue joint, I eat it with the barbecue sauce when I'm at the place. But if I get it to go, I'll put ketchup on it. I don't know why. That's kind of how I've always been."

Mahomes' love for ketchup is so great that in 2018, it even landed him as an endorsement deal with Hunt's. Mahomes was named a brand ambassador, and at the time opened up about his obsession with the condiment, again admitting that he’s loved ketchup since childhood. He told Hunt's, "I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time." According to ESPN, at around the same time, Mahomes acknowledged his ketchup obsession isn't for everyone, stating, "People seem to think that's a weird thing. Some people think that's disgusting, but it's good to me."