Patrick Mahomes Tweets Thanks to ‘Chiefs Kingdom’, Gets Insane Reactions and Tom Brady Meme

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is riding high as his team was able to defeat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship on Sunday. This means Mahomes and the Chiefs are heading to Miami to play in Super Bowl LIV and that led to him sending a message to his fans on Twitter. In the tweet, Mahomes thanked the “Chiefs Kingdom” for their support throughout the entire season. However, he also said the team needs them for one more game because they are looking to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom that one was for you! But we aren’t done yet! ⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 20, 2020

Because of Mahomes’ tweet, it led to some interesting reactions. One fan showed a GIF of Tom Brady with all his Super Bowl rings and it said Mahomes will never get to Brady’s level.

Another fan is not a believer in the Chiefs as he believes they will get beat by the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The thing about that is the Chiefs will enter the game as a one-point favorite.

All this to lose in the super bowl — Jake Stevens (@jsteve1012) January 20, 2020

This fan is very excited about the Chiefs heading to Miami. He is seen screaming while pouring champagne on himself.

After the loss to the Titans during the regular season, the Chiefs have been on fire as they have won their last eight games including the rematch against Tennessee on Sunday. Mahomes is a big reason the Chiefs will play for the NFL championship, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for one in the AFC title game.

“Playing at Texas Tech, I put up a lot of stats but we didn’t win a lot of football games,” Mahomes said after the game per ESPN. “I knew going into the NFL I was going to do whatever it took just to win games.”

Last year, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship, but they fell short of reaching the Super Bowl, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. This year is a different story and we could see Mahomes lifting one more trophy when it’s all said and done.