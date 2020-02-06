Photoshopped Picture of Patrick Mahomes Trolling Donald Trump With T-Shirt Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying life right now as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory at 24 years old, and it looked like he was going to earn a ton more fans for a shirt he was wearing that took aim at Donald Trump. A photo of Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews hit the internet on Wednesday and Mahomes was wearing a shirt that said “The Great State of Kansas,” and it had the shape of Missouri on it. As creative that shirt is, it turned out to be photoshopped as Jordan Heck did a side-by-side comparison of the photo and Mahomes was really wearing a shirt that said “Showtime.”

That photo of Patrick Mahomes in a shirt that reads “The Great State of Kansas” is photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/B12oxqPjJH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 5, 2020

“The Great State of Kansas” shirt refers to what Trump wrote on Twitter after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

That led to a ton of backlash from social media users as they questioned his geography skills. Trump did fix the Tweet by saying that “we are proud of you and the great state of Missouri.” But that didn’t help as fans continued to attack him for his geographical mistake.

“Aren’t you going to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers for their great effort and all of the people of the great state of Washington?” one fan wrote.

“Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from ‘the Great State of Kansas,’” another fan wrote. “That means he doesn’t really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl.”

“Do you think that the people of Kansas will be upset that you don’t know where they are? Or, for that matter where Missouri is?” another Twitter user added. “I mean, it’s not like it’s Ukraine or Bangalore.”

It will be interesting to see if Trump addresses this if he invites the Chiefs to the White House for a Super Bowl victory celebration.