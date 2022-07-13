Patrick Mahomes Shows off 'The Coors Light' in New Commercial

Patrick Mahomes has partnered with Coors Light, but he's not promoting beer. In a new Coors Light commercial, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is seen with "The Coors Light" which is a flashlight. The narrator in the commercial states that "The Coors Light" is 100% flashlight and 0% adult beverage. However, the narrator also says that the flashlight is "made with high-quality steel so it feels cold as the Rocky Mountains."

"This summer I'm excited to team up with Coors Light again to debut 'The Coors Light' with all proceeds going to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation," Mahomes said in a statement. "It's a legit flashlight. It's made with high-quality steel, so it feels cold like the Rocky Mountains." Fans can purchase "The Coors Light" for $15.

As Mahomes is introducing a new flashlight to his fans, the 26-year-old is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs will report to training camp on July 26, and he enters the year as the second-best quarterback in the NFL, according to ESPN. Last year, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season, but the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's had to evolve in that way, and I think long term it will be good for him," a separate NFC exec told ESPN. "There did appear to be a hangover from the Super Bowl, and [the Buccaneers] showed you can get pressure on [the Chiefs] and make things difficult for him, make him scramble around and cover the deep ball. He doesn't always want to check it down. But he's good enough to overcome all of that and just has a special ability to make plays."

Mahomes was selected No. 10 overall by the Chiefs in 2017 and became the starting quarterback the following year. In his four seasons as a starter, Mahomes won the Offensive Player of the Year and MVP award in 2018, was selected to the All-Pro Team twice, the Pro Bowl four times and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship in 2019. Mahomes has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in each of his four seasons and is the NFL's all-time passer rating leader (105.8).