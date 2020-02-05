Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Got to Meet Demi Lovato After Her Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday in front of a crowd made up largely of Chiefs fans, one of whom was quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ younger brother, Jackson. Throughout the weekend and into this week, Jackson has been posting a number of photos from his time in Miami on Instagram, and his latest sees him posing with Demi Lovato, who sang the national anthem before the game.

The two stood together in a suite overlooking the field and Jackson captioned the snap with a quote by Lovato that read, “The key to being happy is to tell your truth .”

Jackson also got to celebrate with his brother, sharing a photo of the two on the field after the game amid a shower of confetti. Jackson posted a photo of the moment on Instagram, writing simply, “PATRICK MAHOMES.”

According to Jackson’s Instagram, the group is capping off their Super Bowl celebration at Disneyland, which has long been a dream of Patrick’s.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl,” he tweeted back in in 2013 at the age of 17. Following Sunday’s game, Disney announced that it would make a $1 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the 24-year-old’s name.

On Tuesday, Patrick’s girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, shared a photo of the couple at Disney World with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, both of whom were dressed in their best sportswear.

“I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team, all year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that YOU DESERVE THIS, no better way to end it than at this Magical Place!!” her caption read.

In addition to being the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick was named MVP, which makes him the youngest player in league history to win both Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP, the latter honor earned last season.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur