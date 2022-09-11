Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers Featured in New State Farm Commercials Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season is here, which means Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are ready for their quest for a Super Bowl title. But before the season kicks off, the superstar quarterbacks can be seen in new State Farm commercials to promote the insurance company's Personal Price Plan.

The Mahomes commercial features him telling Jake from State Farm that he's a big bath bomb guy and proceeds to put bath bombs in a tub. In Rodgers' commercial, he hires a body double to practice for him. Both quarterbacks feel the need to overshare with Jake to get the Personal Price Plan. But Jake assures them that is not the case, as the plan is "the next evolution of the State Farm price messaging. It's a "personalized quote at a price that's right for the customer using options and savings that are available now."

Both Mahomes and Rodgers have done their share of State Farm commercials over the years due to their success on the field. Mahomes has only been in the league for five seasons and has already won a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP award, an NFL MVP award and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to four consecutive AFC Championship appearances. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is the NFL's all-time leader in career passer rating (105.8).

Rodgers has been in the NFL since 2005 but became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. In his long NFL career, Rodgers has won a Super Bowl, been named Super Bowl MVP, won the NFL MVP award four times and holds the record for lowest career interception percentage (1.3%). In his career, Rodgers has thrown for 55,360 yards, 449 touchdowns and 93 interceptions.

Both Rodgers and Mahomes suffered disappointing losses in the playoffs. Rodgers and the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, while Mahomes and the Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. "I'm still not over it," Mahomes said at the Pro Bowl earlier this year, per Chiefs Wire. "I don't think I'll be over it until we're in another Super Bowl. I'll have to use that as motivation moving forward."