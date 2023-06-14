Patrick Gasienica, an Olympic ski jumper who competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, died on Monday, according to ESPN. He was 24 years old. Gasienica's death was caused by being involved in a motorcycle crash on Monday night in the village of Bull Valley, which is located in the Chicago area, the Bull Valley Police Department said.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick Gasienica, an incredible athlete, teammate and person," the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team said in a statement. "Sending love to his family, friends and the entire ski jumping community."

Patrick Gasienica, US Olympic ski jumper, dead at 24 https://t.co/dudmTAMLcw pic.twitter.com/42ZLAfNnw4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2023

A GoFundme page has been created to help Gasienica's family. The goal was set at $10,000 and over $10,100 has been raised as of Wednesday evening. "This is a sudden and devastating loss for his family, especially his mother, Jolanta Kiwior. Patrick was living with his mom at the time in McHenry, Illinois. Patrick was a specially gifted Olympic athlete and his passing is much too soon," the creator of the GoFundme page wrote. "Patrick's mother, his two sisters, and Bob, Jolanta's fiancee, are together grieving. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jolanta and her family in their time of need. Any amount donated will be an expression of our sympathy and love for Patrick and his family. All funds will be directed to Patrick's mother to ease her burden as we give them time and space to grieve."

Gasienica finished 49th and 53rd in the ski jumping events at the Olympics. He was part of the team that finished 10th in team competition with Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Decker Dean. "We don't really have a lot of jumpers, but it's getting better," Gasienica said last year in China. "Especially since the pandemic, a lot of different kids are joining the different clubs around America. Hopefully in a couple of years — five, 10, maybe — we'll have a really, really great team."

USA Nordic also reacted to the news of Gasienica. "USA Nordic and the Ski Jumping community are saddened to hear about the passing of Patrick Gasienica, the organization wrote on Twitter. "A 2022 Beijing Winter Olympian, Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Patrick."