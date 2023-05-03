US Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, an Olympic sprinter who won three medals at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, has died, her management said on Wednesday. He was 32 years old. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida, police responded Tuesday afternoon to a home in the area for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days." The woman was "tentatively identified as Frentorish 'Tori' Bowie (DOB: 8/27/1990), was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play." The cause of death has not been announced.

"We're [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion ... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie had a memorable run at the 2016 Olympics, winning the gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay, the silver medal in the 100-meter race and the bronze medal in the 200-meter race. Bowie won gold with the team of herself, Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner. The following year, Bowie won two gold medals World Championships in London. She also won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

"USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion," USA Track and Field tweeted. "Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."

Bowie grew up in Sand Hill, Mississippi and began running track as a teenager, competing as a sprinter and long jumper. She went to college at Southern Miss and won the long jump nation championship at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011. Bowie began her professional career in 2013 and won her first international event in 2015 at the World Championships.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Tori Bowie," Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain, said in a statement. "She represented the Golden Eagle spirit in so many ways and was an inspiration to many of our student-athletes. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."