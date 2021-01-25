Pam Oliver: Fans Ask Where Is 'NFL on Fox' Sideline Reporter During NFC Championship Game

Pam Oliver gained a lot of attention during the NFL playoff last weekend. Working the sidelines of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers divisional-round playoff game, Oliver was seen slurring her words while reporting. Fans came up with a number of reasons including her being drunk or being sick. This past weekend, Oliver wasn't working the NFL playoffs because there were only two games scheduled. The AFC Championship game was being aired on CBS while the NFC Championship game came on Fox. For the NFC title game, the broadcast team included Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. Oliver was not scheduled to work the game because she's not part of the No. 1 broadcast team. However, Oliver was part of the crew that features Buck and Aikman earlier in her career. In fact, the 59-year old sportscaster was part of the team when Pat Summerall and John Madden were on the call in the mid-1990s. Oliver is one of the more respected sports media figures in the industry and has developed a strong fan base over the years. Scroll down to look at fans asking where is Pam Oliver?

Where is Pam Oliver? @NFLonFOX — olivia whitton (she/her) (@oliviawhitton) January 24, 2021 This person just has one question for Fox. Because Oliver was on the during the Rams vs. Packers game, it led to people believing she would be back. But with her being part of the No. 2 team, her season ended after the Rams vs. Packers contest.

I wish Pam Oliver was in coverage tonight. I'd love to hear the post game interviews by a drunk — Jerry Chacon (@chaconkie) January 25, 2021 Another fan wanted Oliver to work the NFC Championship game after what happened last week. Odds are Oliver would love to move on from what happened in her final game of the 2020 season.

So...did anyone else notice that Pam Oliver didn't do the sideline reporting today? Did anyone check on her after last week? #NFCChampionship #ChampionshipSunday — Justin Cripe (@justincripe) January 25, 2021 Some fans wanted to know if anyone has checked in on Oliver after last week. Neither Oliver nor Fox have yet to release a statement, so odds are everything is okay with her.

What happened to Pam Oliver? They got Tom Rinaldi and she disappeared — Kelz (@kellykelz43) January 24, 2021 Tom Rinaldi joined Fox this season and is part of the No. 1 team. Since Oliver became part of the "B" team in 2014, the addition of Rindaldi had nothing to do with Oliver not being seen.

Also, no Pam Oliver on the sideline reporting... interesting... — Melanie Cermak (@melcermak) January 24, 2021 Another fan thinks it's interesting Oliver isn't reporting on the sidelines. When she was working last weekend, Oliver was with Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnson, who also didn't work on Sunday.

Where's Pam Oliver? #TBvsGB — Mark Parsek (@marpar_53) January 24, 2021 Another fan asks about Oliver. Back when the demotion was made, Oliver said in an essay to Essence: "Colleagues, and even coaches and players, would come up to me and say things like, 'Boy, you're handling this well. You're really a class act. But I let the rumors roll off my back. Without official confirmation about a change in my position, I decided I was going to do my work like I always had."