Paige VanZant Launches Subscription-Based Website Ahead of Bare Knuckle FC Debut

Paige VanZant is doing something special for her fans. This week, the 26-year old MMA fighter announced she has launched her own subscription-based website called PaigeFanZant.com, and it's powered by the FanTime.com platform. This comes before VanZant takes on Britain Hart at Knuckle Mania on Friday.

"Every time I check my social media, my fans are always asking me for more," VanZant said in a press release. "By launching PaigeFanZant.com with FanTime, it makes it easier for followers to find the exclusive content I’ll be putting out. Be sure to subscribe in the lead up to my next fight. I'll be giving an inside look at my training and recovery that you won’t find anywhere else!"

Fans can see VanZant's exclusive content for $19.99 per month. As of Thursday, VanZant has published 23 posts and has nearly 6,000 likes. But her focus on Hart and winning her first fight at BKFC. VanZant signed a four-bout deal with the promotion last year and is ready to prove all her haters wrong.

“I was really fortunate to have some amazing offers when I left UFC," VanZant said in a BKFC press conference. "I chose my passion which is BKFC and with my striking skills this is the one sport where I see myself being the most successful." VanZant competed in UFC for six years and won her first three matches. But at the end of her UFC run, the Oregon native lost three of her final four bouts, including her fight with Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July of last year. In August, VanZant told Ariel Helwani of ESPN why she signed with BKFC.

"I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I'm just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that's not the way I see myself at all. This is a sport where people probably have the highest rate of getting cut open and having long-term scars is definitely something that I'm not even worried about for me. It's just the love of competition and I'm really excited to go out there and show off in such an amazing sport." The contract with BKFC is worth over $1 million with incentives attached. VanZant competed in nine UFC matches and compiled a 5-4 record.