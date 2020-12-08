✖

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Paige VanZant just showed her fans that she is an impressive athlete. She did not do so in the octagon or during a fight despite being a talented fighter. Instead, she nailed a perfect handstand and then posted the evidence on Instagram.

VanZant showed off her core strength and gymnastics ability with a photo on Instagram. She was in a freestanding handstand and did not rely on a wall to keep her in the correct position. Her husband was on the ground beneath her, showing his trust in her handstand. He smiled while people on social media expressed awe about VanZant's abilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

"Thought I should heat things up a little because it’s been so cold," VanZant wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Several people saw the photo and responded in a variety of ways. Some said that "it was like 80" degrees outside. Others said that the former UFC fighter "definitely" heated up social media with her post.

While VanZant said that it was cold outside in Florida, she showed that it wasn't disrupting her schedule. She posted a video on Instagram Stories and said that people in the southeastern state were all bundling up due to the cold weather. She then panned the camera and showed that Vanderford was relaxing in a pool chair. "We are working on our tans," VanZant said. "And we are — of course — the only people at our pool."

VanZant also recently visited a much colder part of the country for a video on her YouTube page. She and Vanderford went to Alaska and enjoyed the cold weather and a considerable amount of snow. They bundled up and then showed off their fitness by doing sled pulls, albeit without weights. VanZant pulled a sled down a snowy road that had a woman and two children sitting on it.

While she is enjoying the different climates, VanZant is also preparing for a new MMA match. She signed a four-bout contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August. Her first fight will take place in February during Super Bowl weekend.

"It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity," VanZant told ESPN. "I also feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general."