Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Engagement in Sweet Post

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced his engagement to girlfriend Andraia Allsop in a sweet Instagram post. Taking to the social media site, Van Halen posted a photo of himself and Allsop smiling while she held her hand to his face. On her finger, followers could see a beautiful diamond-encrusted ring glowing in the sunlight. In the post caption, Van Halen exclaimed, "She said yes!!"

Many of Van Halen's friends and followers have commented on the post, with Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose writing, "Yeah buddy!!!!!! So happy for you guys!! Congratulations. I love you wolf." Van Halen's bassist, Ronnie Ficario — from his band, Mamommth WVH — added, "Yay!! I'm so happy for you both, Brother! Y'all are so good together!!!" Finally, a fan added, "Hooray for love! Congrats you two beautiful people!!!! Celebrating you!!!"

Van Halen's engagement comes nearly two years after the death of his father, iconic rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020 — at the age of 65 — after a long battle with throat and lung cancer. Eddie had been first diagnosed with tongue cancer as far back as 2000. Not long after his death, Bertinelli mentioned that cancer eventually spread to his lungs. Wolfgang confirmed the news of his father's death in an Instagram post, writing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for."

"Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," the 29-year-old went on to write. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf concluded his statement, saying, "I love you so much, Pop." Eddie was the co-founder, primary songwriter and guitarist for Van Halen, a band that also featured his brother Alex on drums. Wolfgang later joined the band, playing bass and singing back-up vocals, in 2006. He has since stated that Van Halen will not continue without his father.

Following his father's death, Wolfgang's band, Mammoth WVH, released a self-titled album and was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rock Song category. While he did not end up winning, as the Foo Fighters took home the award, Wolfgang was not a sore loser about the situation. "We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that's ok! I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world," he said in part.