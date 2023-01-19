WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company

A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone out there Who has supported me over the years and been in my corner," Dudley wrote. "It was a great 32-year career, with 20 of those years I've been with Bubba entertaining you, and I'm sure somewhere down the road we will do it again."

D-Von Dudley announces that he is no longer working for #WWE https://t.co/X5KVTVPz1Q pic.twitter.com/ji3JAJ7RvJ — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) January 19, 2023

"The company (WWE) and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it's been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. [I would like] to thank Vince, Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity that was given. I'm very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!"

Dudley has not competed in a wrestling match since 2016 and officially confirmed his retirement in 2020. "Even though I was a little frustrated about not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I'm extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling," Dudley wrote at the time, per ComicBook.com. "I have officially hung it up, I'm done. Except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling. No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I'm done. I'm officially done.

"I've had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride. It really was. The old timers used to tell me don't blink, because when you do it's over. It goes that fast. And it did feel like it went really, really fast. "But a twenty-eight-year career, always being on top and never taking a break, regardless of the injuries or anything like that. We did it."

Dudley, 50, is known as one-half of the tag team the Dudley Brothers/Boyz with Bubba Ray Dudley. While in ECW, D-Von and Bubba Ray won the World Tag Team Championship eight times. At Impact Wrestling, the team won the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice and the NWA World Tag Team Championship once. And in WWE, D-Von and Bubba Ray won the WWE Tag Team Championship nine times and the WCW Tag Team Championship once. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.