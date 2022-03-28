Paige Spiranac Shows She’s ‘Ready’ for Masters Tournament With Revealing Photo

Paige Spiranac is letting everyone know she is all set for the 2022 Masters. On Twitter, the 29-year-old golf influencer said she wants Tiger Woods to participle in the Masters. That led to a fan asking her if she was going to hit the ceremonial shot to kick off the tournament.

Spiranac replied, “I’m ready,” with a photo of her wearing a revealing green suit. The photo was originally posted around this time last year while sending a message to her “haters.” In the post, Spiranac wrote, “‘No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage.’ So here’s to continuing doing what I want. I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with.”

https://twitter.com/PaigeSpiranac/status/1506059134214414336

This comes shortly after Spiranac revealed that she’s no longer married to her husband Steven Tinoco. “I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” Spiranac said, per the New York Post. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.” Spiranac played collegiately at the University of Arizona and Arizona State before turning pro. She hasn’t competed in a tournament since 2016 and has since made a career from being an influencer on social media.

As for this year’s Masters, the tournament kicks off on Apr. 7. One of the biggest questions is will Woods play as he continues to rehab from the leg injury he suffered in a car accident in February 2021. Since the accident, Woods has played in one tournament, the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in December.

“I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,” Woods told reporters in February. “I want to know, but I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven’t done any long stuff seriously. I’m still working.” Woods also said, “I’m still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I’m still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What’s frustrating is it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not.”