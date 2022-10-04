Paige Spiranac Reveals Her 2023 Calendar

Paige Spiranac just revealed her next big project. The 29-year-old former golf pro and social media personality announced that her 2023 swimsuit calendar is now on sale. This comes a few months after Spiranac was named the "World's Sexiest Woman" by Maxim.

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me. I found the location [The Rusty skillet Ranch], styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us," Spiranac wrote. "Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it!"

According to the description, the calendar is to help celebrate Spiranac's 30th birthday which will be on March 23. "Shot on location at the Rusty Skillet Ranch in Colorado, each month is filled with a brand new photo of Paige," the description states. "In addition, take advantage of special offers and surprise sales, product launches, and event invites when you purchase a calendar. Early access, special invites, and exclusive savings make this a valuable purchase, but the priceless part is 12 months of exclusive Paige pin-up pictures."

Despite not playing in a pro golf tournament in six years, Spiranac has gained a huge following due to her racy photos and golf videos she has posted over time. "If you told me, senior year of college, that my life would take this path, I would have laughed in your face," she told Maxim.

First look at Paige Spiranac's sexy Western-themed 2023 calendar https://t.co/8mOIXeAngu pic.twitter.com/qwaARHC0WZ — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2022

"I never expected any of this to happen, but I'm so grateful that it did. I'm really able to love who I am and what I'm doing through content creation and being an influencer. So, I'm happy with how everything turned out. I wish I played golf at a higher level and accomplished more, but I wouldn't trade this for the world."

Spiranac also told Maxim she has been criticized for how she dresses. "I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you 'cause you like to show cleavage," she says. "My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing. When I began wearing leggings it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings."