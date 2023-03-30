Gracie Hunt Motivates Her Instagram Fans in New Post: 'Progress, Not Perfection'

Gracie Hunt is making sure her fans are active to stay healthy. The daughter of Kanas City Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt recently went to Instagram to ask her followers "what are your weekend wellness goals" while wearing a workout set from Fabletics.

"That Friday feeling!" Gracie Hunt wrote in the Instagram post. "Fitness (and life) is about progress, not perfection. Keep moving forward!" Fitness is a bit part of Hunt's life as she had health issues when she was a child. Her love for fitness led to her helping launch two fitness centers in the Kansas City area called Chiefs Fit.

"I'm a fitness fanatic. I developed a passion for all things health and wellness when I was a soccer player," Hunt told PopCulture.com in February. "I've had (Celiac Disease) since I was tiny. And those led me on a journey to get my nutrition accreditation and my training accreditation. And so for Chiefs Fit, I'm so excited about us having two locations in Kansas City with state-of-the-art equipment where KC residents and all of Chief's Kingdom can go and have access to fitness equipment and recovery equipment, and all of the things that can help keep you on track to achieve your health and fitness goals."

2023 has already been a big year for Hunt. Along with seeing the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years, the 24-year-old has made the cover of Maxim Magazine. While speaking with Maxim, Hunt talked about the community work she does to help people in need.

"One of the things that I love doing most is giving back. It's what makes me the happiest. Whether it's painting a house for Habitat for Humanity or on the field for Special Olympics, it's important to constantly focus on other people," she said. "Even though there's a lot of heartache in the world, there's also a lot of goodness and increasingly that is what brings me joy."

An interesting thing about Hunt is she would probably be playing professional soccer now if she never suffered four concussions. "Soccer helped build my relationship with my dad," she said. "He was my first coach when I was little and those are sweet memories I'll always cherish."