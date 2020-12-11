Paige Spiranac Says She's 'Fascinated' by Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Relationship

✖

Paige Spiranac wants to see more relationships like Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson. After Johnson won the Masters, Gretzky ran up to him and the two embraced. They had a brief emotional chat and then went their separate ways before Johnson told Gretzky he'd call her after she talked about picking up the kids. Spiranac talked about the "funny exchange" on her Playing A Round podcast and was in awe about their relationship.

"I want DJ to win just so I can see Paulina again," Spiranic said as reported by The Sun. "Having them interact and the whole family, it makes me so happy. They live such a different life and he won the Masters and they were having a conversation with each other like I would have with someone at a grocery store. They were so casual about it like 'I'll call you, we'll figure this out. You just won the Masters! They're so fascinating to me as a family that I love when he wins because I get to see her again."

Johnson and Gretzky started dating in 2013 and got engaged seven months later. The two have not gotten married yet, but the couple said they won't tie the knot until their schedules are cleared. "We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it's been hard to set a date," Gretzky said in an interview with Golf Digest in 2014. It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit."

Johnson's win at the Masters was his second major championship in his career. The first came in 2016 when he won the U.S. Open. "I'm sure a lot of you all think ... there were doubts in my mind, just because I had been there. I'm in this position a lot of times," Johnson said. "When am I going to have the lead and finishing off a major? It definitely proved that I can do it.''

Spiranac began her podcast earlier this year and is known as being one of the most "followed" golfers in the world, according to the podcast description. Her last tournament was in 2016 and as won victory in her pro career. She went pro after having a successful career at San Diego State.