Padres' Tommy Pham Required 200 Stitches to Close Stab Wound

San Diego Padres player Tommy Pham was attacked outside of a strip club in mid-October. He sustained a large stab wound during the altercation and required medical attention. Now Pham has revealed that he needed 200 stitches.

The Padres player posted a video on his Instagram Stories to provide an update for his fans. He revealed the total number of stitches in the caption and also said that he still has "a ways to go" before he is back to full health. However, Pham did show that he is back to sprinting. He achieved 22 mph for eight seconds only seven weeks after undergoing surgery.

Is Tommy Pham non-tendered by the Padres today? Or is he around for 2021? Also, 200 stitches! Damn. Let’s talk about it. Good morning. @XTRA1360 #LaFamilia pic.twitter.com/SRCaxIJukI — Judson Richards (@Judson1360) December 2, 2020

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, per the San Diego police. Two people who spoke with Pham said that he saw an argument break out near his car. Pham reportedly was attacked when he asked one of the people involved to get away from the vehicle.

The police released a statement following the attack and said that none of Pham's organs were damaged in the incident. However, all three layers of skin were pierced. TMZ later reported that the wound was 12 inches long and five inches wide. Pham was later treated at UC San Diego Health, where he received 200 stitches.

The Padres player is now taking legal action against the strip club, the Pacers Showgirls International, as well as its employees and its security to pay for damages. He claims negligence and negligent hiring and supervision. Pham is also suing the people involved in the fight and the stabbing for battery.

In the documents, which TMZ obtained, Pham claims that the strip club could have prevented the injuries. He said that the employees "escalated the risk by participating in the fight and antagonizing" the people involved in a parking lot altercation. Pham also claimed in the court documents that he was "trapped inside the business" due to the commotion. He claims that nobody from the strip club called authorities despite the parking lot altercation growing in size.

Pham claimed in the court documents that he attempted to wait inside the strip club but could not wait any longer. He ultimately headed to his car, which is when he suffered "catastrophic injuries." The court documents claim that these injuries will hurt his "earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player."