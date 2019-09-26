Packers vs Eagles: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Week Four of the 2019 NFL season kicks off on FOX Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. The Packers enter the contest with a 3-0 record while the Eagles have a 1-2 mark.

Kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, fans can also watch the game on the NFL Network and stream the game on Amazon Prime Video. This will be a very interesting matchup considering it features two high-profile quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, and Carson Wentz of the Eagles.

One of the reasons the Packers are undefeated is the play of the defense. Green Bay ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (11.7) and No. 1 in takeaways (eight). Linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith (no relation) have been leading the way for the Packers as they are two of the top edge rushers in the league. Za’Darius leads the NFL in quarterback hurries in 14 while Preston has 4.5 sacks through three games via NFL.com.

What Packers fans aren’t used to seeing if the offense not being productive. So far, the Packers rank 25th in the NFL in total yards with 215.7. Rodgers, a two-time MVP knows the offense has to improve in order to continue their winning ways.

“It’s time for us to do our part on offense,” Rodgers said Tuesday, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, per NFL.com. “Moving forward, we’re going to play a stretch of really good football teams. At some point, we can’t expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been, but at some point the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays.”

As for the Eagles, things have not been going well as they have suffered tough losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions in consecutive weeks. Injuries have hurt the Eagles, but they should get a boost on Thursday night as wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is set to return to action after missing the last two weeks with a calf injury. Wentz has been solid this year, completing 61 percent of his passes and throwing for 803 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

So will the Packers go 4-0 when the night is over or will the Eagles be able to pull off the upset? Make sure to watch on Thursday night on FOX, NFL Network or Amazon Prime Video at 8:20 p.m. ET to find out.