Packers' QB Signing Has Fans Baffled Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama
The Packers have added a new quarterback to the roster while dealing with what's going on with Aaron Rodgers. It was reported on Wednesday that the Packers are signing Blake Bortles to a one-year contract. This comes shortly after a report came out the Rodgers told people in the organization he wasn't going to return to the team as he was not happy with management.
Does the move mean Bortles will be the starting QB for the Packers this fall? Not likely if Rodgers does return, but the Packers needed another QB on the roster as offseason workouts start soon and the only QB that was going to be there is Jordan Love, the player the Packers drafted in the first round last year. However, Bortles does have a lot of experience as a starter if it comes down to Rodgers not playing this season.
Fans don't want to see Bortles on the field as he has struggled the last two seasons. But the good news is he worked with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett when they were with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means Bortles knows the offense and could have success like he did in Jacksonville. Here's a look at fans reacting to the signing of Bortles.
One fan wrote: "Why pick a QB in the first round not to mention trade up for the pick even and ur not even going to play him. I rly don't get the packers anymore since we let go of Jordy."
Some fans think that Bortles would not have success if he was the starting QB for the Packers. One fan tweeted: "GB would be first-ever 0-17 team."
One fan stated: "I am so happy right now. This was the third-string QB we all wanted all along." If Rodgers is not with the Packers, Bortles will be more than QB No. 3.
"The Packers are going to feel Detroit's QB pain," one fan explained. "They've been QB rich for years first with Favre then Rodgers. They had Majikowski plagued with injuries in 1990 & 1991 which is why they got Favre. The Lions got Majikowski. GB has led the division ever since & had elite QBs in..."
"I can't wait to see Blake Bortles take Green Bay to the playoffs," a fan wrote. "This frees the Packers up to trade Aaron Rodgers."
Here's a look at Bortles in a Packers uniform. One fan just has one question. "I'm confused," the person wrote. "He's going to kick field goals?"
This what Packers fans are afraid of. However, with the Packers lacking in depth at the quarterback position, adding Bortles was needed no matter what's going on with the team and Rodgers.