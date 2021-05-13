Packers' QB Signing Has Fans Baffled Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

The Packers have added a new quarterback to the roster while dealing with what's going on with Aaron Rodgers. It was reported on Wednesday that the Packers are signing Blake Bortles to a one-year contract. This comes shortly after a report came out the Rodgers told people in the organization he wasn't going to return to the team as he was not happy with management.

Does the move mean Bortles will be the starting QB for the Packers this fall? Not likely if Rodgers does return, but the Packers needed another QB on the roster as offseason workouts start soon and the only QB that was going to be there is Jordan Love, the player the Packers drafted in the first round last year. However, Bortles does have a lot of experience as a starter if it comes down to Rodgers not playing this season.

Fans don't want to see Bortles on the field as he has struggled the last two seasons. But the good news is he worked with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett when they were with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means Bortles knows the offense and could have success like he did in Jacksonville. Here's a look at fans reacting to the signing of Bortles.