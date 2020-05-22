Packers' Montravius Adams Arrested in Georgia for Marijuana Possession

✖

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested this week in Georgia and charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana, according to AL.com. Adams, was arrested Houston County was released on $2,964 bond. He was stopped on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance, according to the Associated Press. The Packers said in a statement they are aware of Adams' situation, but they will not comment on it further as it's an "ongoing legal matter."

Adams was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He only played in seven games his rookie season due to an injured foot. In those seven games, Adams tallied two tackles and four quarterback hits. In 2018, Adams saw action all 16 games and notched 20 tackles, and 1.5 sacks. Last year, Adams played in 14 games and tallied 11 tackles and three passes defended. One of the interesting things about Adams is when the Packers drafted him, he was in the hospital as his son was being born.

"He’s going to be a good father," Adams' mother Debbie Young said to PackersNews.com in 2017. "I really believe Mon will always be there for MJ. I think he will be able to love his child because Mon knows the love that he wanted from his dad. He wanted his father in his life. So that’s what he’s going to give to his son." Adams is entering the final year of his contract, which means he's looking to have a monster 2020 season so he can sign a new deal and make sure his family will be okay for a long time. Coming out of Auburn, Adams was one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country, recording 45 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on in his senior season.

"I came down just for this,” Adams said to 247Sports in 2018 when visiting Auburn. "I mean, because it's real. You ask any person around, it's because it's Auburn and Auburn is family. This is my family. If the coaches are gone or not, I'm still going to come back here because I love to be here." Having marijuana would normally mean an NFL player will be suspended. However, the new collective bargaining agreement, which was voted on earlier this year, prevents that from happening.