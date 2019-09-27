Watch Packers, Eagles Fans Get Arrested After Fight at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles did battle on the field on Thursday night, but their fans had a battle of their own in the stands. On Friday morning, a video was released of Packers and Eagles fans fighting each other at the game, leading to the police getting involved and two individuals being placed under arrest on video.

According to TMZ, there were three people who were charged with unlawful conduct at a public event. They were transported to the local jail, bailed themselves out and were hit with $880 fines.

There’s no telling who won the fight, but Packers fans were likely not happy with the way the game ended. After leading 10-0 to start the game, the Eagles rallied and ended up winning 34-27. One of the plays of the game was when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception in the endzone late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Eagles.

What would any game involving the Eagles be without someone being taken away in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/wHRHYi3XOF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2019

“We had chances. We had a lot of chances down the stretch. We moved the ball well, we just struggled in the red zone. Two field goals, four passes at the 1 and obviously the turnover,” Rodgers said according to Yardbarker.

The loss on Thursday night was the first for the Packers this year. The team had a chance to tie the game earlier in the fourth quarter, but they could not punch the ball into the endzone when they were at the Eagles 1-yard line.

“We got into goal line, we liked the matchup on the outside, Jimmy Graham on the safety and that was incomplete,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explained according to Sports Illustrated. “Second down we tried to stay in goal-line thinking they might think we’re running the ball. We ran the keeper and they played the keeper. Credit to them. The defensive end read the field and was right in Aaron [Rodgers]’s face. “Third down we called a play for the run/pass option and Aaron he saw who he saw and pulled the ball, then the defense reacted so he had to throw it away. Then fourth down we tried another pass. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for us.”

As for the Eagles, they earned a nearly season-saving win after losing to the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions in consecutive weeks. They are now 1.5 games out of the NFC East lead which currently belongs to the Dallas Cowboys.