Packers Coach Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers Amid Uncertain NFL Future

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful Aaron Rodgers returns to the team in 2022. On Monday LaFleur spoke to reporters following the Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Rodgers said he’s not sure what’s going to happen next, but LaFleur knows how much Rodgers means to the team and the Green Bay community.

“I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now,” LaFleur said in his press conference, per Pro Football Talk. “But we’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year, obviously. I mean, this guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process — whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself. And certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.”

Rogers and the Packers entered Saturday’s game as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The team lost to the 49ers 13-10 and have not made it back to the Super Bowl after winning it in 2010. Rodgers, who has been the Packers starting QB since 2008, said he will decide before free agency starts in March.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said after the game on Saturday night. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.” Rodgers, 38 also stated that he does decide to continue playing, “I don’t want want to be part of a rebuild.”

Rodgers finished the season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He’s one of the favorites to win the MVP award, which would be the fourth time he received the honor.