Olympian Lolo Jones Dishes on Olympics, ‘DWTS’ During Kevin Hart’s Interview Show ‘Cold As Balls’

The Olympics dominate the conversation in person and on social media every time that they take place. However, a second discussion revolves around the Olympic Village and the rumored “interactions” that take place between athletes. Hurdler/bobsledder Lolo Jones has inside information about the Village, and she shared it during the most recent episode of Kevin Hart’s YouTube show, Cold As Balls.

There were several topics for Hart and Jones to discuss during the roughly 15-minute episode, but the comedian quickly touched on the topic of the Olympic Village. He wanted to know the inside dirt and asked Jones if the athletes really “get down” during the off-time.

“You can go there and wild out, or you can go there and be super focused,” Jones said of the Olympic Village. “I’ve gone out and partied afterward, but … there are things you don’t speak of.”

In addition to the Olympics, Jones also discussed her time on the competitive dancing show Dancing With the Stars. She originally appeared in the 2014 season of DWTS, but her tenure was fairly short-lived. She was voted off of the competition show during the very first episode.

Jones and fashion designer Betsey Johnson were both in danger of being voted off, but the three-time Olympian ultimately lost. As she described, this was “more painful of an L than losing any Olympics.”

Hart and Jones touched on a variety of topics throughout their discussion, including a surgery that nearly ended her athletic career. She also revealed the significant impact that the Disney film Cool Runnings had on her life.

One of the more interesting aspects of the episode was Jones discussing the choices that she had made throughout her life. She revealed that she is saving herself for marriage and is still a virgin. This had made dating fairly difficult due to prospective significant others not understanding her decision.

Additionally, Jones revealed that saving herself for marriage has actually put her at a disadvantage in her athletic career due to the effect on testosterone prior to an event that she must win.

With Jones exiting the cold tub, this means that the third season of Cold As Balls is nearly complete. Hart still has an NBA star to interview, who will join Dennis Rodman and Chris Paul as figures that have sat in the cold tub.

New episodes of Cold As Balls are scheduled to air each Tuesday on Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel.

