Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings on Making Social Media a Kinder, 'Safe Space' (Exclusive)

✖

Social media platforms have a reputation for being places full of anger and divisive conversations. But a new platform called Kindli is trying to change this trend by promoting kindness and positivity, and it has the backing of some high-profile celebrities. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and WWE star Titus O'Neill are all founding members.

Jennings spoke to PopCulture.com about her work with Kindli, a new social media platform that removes politics and negative commentary. The platform also requires a $1 donation to charity from users before they can post content. Jennings explained that the creators of the app reached out to her on social media and mentioned that Tebow was involved, as well as their goal of donating $1 billion to charity. Despite never checking her messages on social media, Jennings saw this particular one.

"I feel like it was just divine intervention. I saw the right message at the right time because this is the most timely app I've ever been part of," Jennings told PopCulture. "[...] There's just so much good within this app. They vet out negativity, they make people put money in the game by donating $1 to amazing charities, and the fact that you have to be who you say you are to be on this app, it's a safe space.

"And I'm a very big believer that we are what we're surrounded by," she continued. "And the environment that we exist in has a deep impact on us and the way we express ourselves in the world. And this is such a healthy, positive alternative to the other social media apps."

As Jennings explained, one of the reasons why she chose to join the Kindli team is that the app "hits her life" as a mother and that it lines up with what she wants to do in the world of volleyball. She said that she wants to leave the sport and the world in a better place. "I want to unify," Jennings said.

One of the key factors of the Kindli platform is "paying it forward." Jennings and those involved with the company want to promote kindness through random acts. They can choose to do so by using the patent-pending Kindli Cards to purchase coffee for someone in a drive-thru line or buying dinner for someone at a restaurant.

These cards all contain unique QR codes that correlate to each Kindli user. When they purchase the coffee, meal, etc. for someone else, the recipient will receive the card. They can then scan the card’s QR code, write a "thank you" message and share it to the user's profile.

"I was just with one of the founders, both the founders, actually, Mike and Coach Dar [Darleen Santore] the other day," Jennings said. "We were having dinner and Coach Dar gifted just a gift card to a random couple eating there and she left the card. It was so cool to see the power of the card. And the person was so curious about the card, and literally, right away, pulled out the phone to do the QR code and to check it out.

"And it was beautiful and simple and easy to see that truly, these ripples are going to be impactful. So I know the first response has been great, and we just want to keep that tidal wave building, and building, and building, because there're no limits to this. I don't think we need to stop at $1 billion and 1 billion acts of kindness."

Kindli is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. New users can create accounts for free and see the Daily Kindness stream, as well as posts from other users. Users must make a $1 donation to one of Kindli's charity partners in order to begin posting content of their own.