Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Suffers Major Injury During Rams’ Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is a Super Bowl champion after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game on Sunday. But the win for the star wide receiver did come with a price as he reportedly tore his ACL during the game, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The injury happened late in the first half when Beckham was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, according to ESPN. As Beckham was attempting to catch a pass, his left foot got caught in the turf and he went down while clutching his left leg. He was then helped off by the field by athletic trainers and was then set to the medical tent. Beckham was ruled out of the game late in the third quarter.

“This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of, you know,” Beckham told CBS Sports. “And there was a moment I was in the back room and they told me I was done, I couldn’t play. And I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself. And these boys pulled through and made it happen.” Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown before the injury. When Beckham went to the locker room, he was comforted by Rams wide receiver Robert Woods who tore his ACL in November.

“Yeah I actually spent some time with him in the locker room before coming out after halftime and just, really just held him,” Woods said. “It’s tough. He’s dealt with a lot I would say his whole career … but just being able to hold him and say, ‘I’m right with you.’ I’ll be here every step. Every rehab day. … He’s a competitor, I know he’ll be back even stronger and hopefully, he’s back with us.”

Beckham, 29, signed a one-year contract with the Rams in November after being released by the Cleveland Browns. In his eight regular-season games with the Rams. Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He spent nearly three seasons with the Browns after spending five with the New York Giants. In his career, Beckham won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.