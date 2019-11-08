Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Announce Relationship on Instagram and Fans Can’t Handle It

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is off the market as he has a new girlfriend, model Lauren Wood. There have been rumors of the couple dating for months, but Wood made it official when she posted photos of the two together. She also sent Beckham a birthday message as he celebrated his birthday earlier this week.

Along with being a model, Wood is an aspiring actress who was seen on the MTV show Wild’N Out. She is also a brand influencer on Instagram as she has posts for Hot Miami Styles, Pretty Little Thing, and Fashion Nova. She brings new energy to Beckham who is not having his best season. In eight games this year, Beckham has caught 39 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown. His numbers are fine, but the Browns aren’t winning games as they have a record of 2-6 through the first half of the year.

Fans of Beckham have a lot to say about his new girlfriend. Scroll down to look at some of the top reactions to the news.

Heavy Heart

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I’ve recently found out Odell Beckham Jr. has a girlfriend. Thank you for respecting my privacy in this difficult time. — Sylvana (@sylvana_awida) November 6, 2019

This fan is not taking the news very well. Beckham is not the one to reveal his personal life so the news comes to a surprise for fans who love him. With that said, this fan has to be happy that Beckham has found someone who makes his happy.

Time Off

Please don’t check on me… Odell Beckham Jr. has come out with a girlfriend and I will be taking a few business days to recover from my heartbreak … no further questions thank you — baddieeee (@MajorBae) November 7, 2019

This fan needs a few days off to recover from the news of Beckham having a girlfriend. Most, if not all of Beckham’s female fans seem to be upset with the news. But again, he seems to be having a lot of fun with Wood. So that has to be a good thing, right?

Heartbroken

I just found out Odell Beckham Jr. has a girlfriend, I’m heartbroken 💔 — Eva-nee Bing (@ItsBingyBaby) November 6, 2019

It only takes one word to describe this fan’s reaction to the news. When it comes down to it, Beckham is young, has a lot of money and he’s one of the top receivers in the NFL. So it’s not a surprise to see him with a girlfriend.

Shot at Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. went Instagram official with his girlfriend. Although I’m sure Cleveland Browns fans wish he’d go Instagram official with a TOUCHDOWN CATCH. — michael ball (@ballsy72) November 8, 2019

Beckham having a girlfriend is not an issue with this fan, but he does have a problem with his performance on the field. When it comes to the Browns’ struggles, it’s not Brown’s fault. He’s not getting the targets because quarterback Baker Mayfield is going through a slump. Mayfield has to find a way to get the ball to Beckham early and often.

Another shot at Beckham

I saw you and your LIL girlfriend @obj . 🙄 y’all cute or whatever 😑 — Princess Petty 🧨 (@_icarmelash) November 6, 2019

This fan tried to compliment Beckham and his relationship with Wood. But based on the emojis she put in the tweet, it’s clear she not really happy the Browns wide receiver is no longer single. It’s the price you have to pay when you are a guy like Beckham.

Brutal Shot

She looks like his mother RT @lovebscott Coupled Up: Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Public with Girlfriend Lauren Wood [Photos] https://t.co/wGOqvUGd4o — Leave me. (@EyeGotTheSaucee) November 8, 2019

Another Twitter user did not hold back, saying Wood looks like Beckham’s mom. Considering that Wood is younger than Beckham, that’s a very interesting thing to say. But then again, this could be another Twitter user upset that Beckham has a new girlfriend.

Not Buying It

She’s just acting as his beard because that dude is definitely gay.



His boyfriend is Donnie! — Thad Castle (@BMSLB54) November 7, 2019

Another fan doesn’t believe Beckham has a girlfriend because the Twitter user believes he’s gay. This is something Beckham addressed this past summer and he made it clear he’s not gay and he thinks it’s funny people actually believe that.