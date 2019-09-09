Odell Beckham Wears $350,000 Watch During Cleveland Browns’ Season Opener

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Tennessee Titans 43-13 in the season opener on Sunday, but Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looked good while being beat. While Beckham was on the field, he was wearing a $350,000 Richard Mile Watch on his wrist. It’s common for players to wear jewelry during a game, but it’s very uncommon for any player to wear of that nature while playing let alone a watch in general.

It’s not known if Beckham paid $350,000 for the watch, but it looks like he won’t be able to wear it on the field gain. According to NFL.com, Beckham may have violated a rule that prohibits players from wearing hard objects while playing.

“Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, who took the field with $350K Richard Mille watch, violated a league rule prohibiting hard objects, I’m told. (There is no rule against jewelry.) The league will address it with him and the team, but that’s likely as far as it goes,” Ian Rapoport of NFL.com said.

Odell is playing with a Richard Mille on.

The watch looks good, but it didn’t help the Browns get the win. Beckham was able to put up solid numbers, catching seven passes for 71 yards which led all Browns receivers. Fans are happy Beckham is with the Browns, but they were not happy with the team on Sunday as they started to leave at the start of the fourth quarter.

“That stadium was ready for us. For those fans, we don’t want to see them leaving with nine minutes left,” Beckham said via WKYC 3. “We want to be able to stay there and fight through it. I know there’s been losing around here but that’s not what we’re here to do. So we’ve just got to have everybody stick with us — the fans as well. And this team has to come together. and we’ve just got to play better.”

Beckham has taken his share of heat over the years, but he’s about to be the top target for a talented Browns offense. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season where he posted 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants. Strong numbers, but the reason the Browns traded for Beckham was what he did in his first three seasons in the NFL.

From 2014-2016, the LSU alum recorded 288 receptions 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, was named the All-Pro Second Team in 2015 and 2016 and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.