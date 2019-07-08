Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown Is Living His Best Life on Vacation With Girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss

Antonio Brown is living his best life just ahead of training camp before the season starts.

The Oakland Raider — former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver — vacationed in Hawaii with his girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss and shared their moments via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Just us A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 26, 2019 at 9:25pm PDT

The two caught their moment laying on floats in a pool that was ocean side — which looks like what dreams are made of!

View this post on Instagram Mom and Dad A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 28, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT

In another photo the couple took a cruise around the island on a moped.

View this post on Instagram 🛵 A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 29, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

In one picture, Brown posted a photo of himself with a caption letting fans know that he’s gearing up for the upcoming football season.

Brown and Kyriss share three kids together, but things weren’t always peachy between the couple. Back in January, Kyriss accused the NFL player of domestic violence which put him under the microscope even more coming off a controversial season.

The dispute took place in Hollywood, Florida, but at the time, no arrest was made.

He then posted a message to social media which stirred up more controversy.

“With all due respects any friends who consider [Chelsie Kyriss] a friend should honestly help her vastly!” he wrote according to Busted Coverage. She has two older kids Kellen Green 9 ; Brooklyn Green 7 ; she hasn’t seen or claimed in 4 years running around chasing me! Her Mom Lynn Kyriss and Todd Kyriss can not get ahold of her In regards of holding her accountable to her kids her family! Let’s not the internet confuse people upon her responsibility to her kids ! I ask that if you are her friend encourage her to take care all her kids not just mind and be a woman we know she capable of ! So we clear she’s my baby mama ! Shameika;Tice;Chelsie All mothers of my kids love y’all let’s be mothers to all ours not matter who I am. [Mothers Matter] [Be Honest] [Dont Lie] [Be 100] [So We Clear].”

On top of that, 2019 was a tough start for Brown because he didn’t play in the Steelers’ season finale that followed a blow-up at practice between Brown and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Following that feud, the team’s head coach, Mike Tomlin, was asked by the press about the situation and if Brown had quit the team.

“You can call it what you want,” Tomlin said as a response.

The NFL star had asked to be traded at that point due to issues involving Tomlin and Roethlisberger.

Despite leading the league with 15 touchdowns in 2018 and going six consecutive seasons of at least 1,200 receiving yards, that wasn’t enough for the team to fight for Brown to stay.

Brown is now with the Raiders and seems to have resolved any issues with Kyriss.