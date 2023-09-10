Lil Wyte Sends Love to His 'Gorgeous' Wife as He Continues Life 'Transformation'

Rapper Lil Whyte recently showed his wife how much she means to him. The artist (real name Patrick Lanshaw) took to Instagram to pen a lengthy tribute to wife, Nicole Lanshaw, expressing his gratitude for how she has stood by him throughout the years. The two wed in 2019. "There is not a word in the English dictionary that can describe how I feel about this woman," he wrote. "She has taken me from such a dark place (where I was mentally) from when we first started dating compared to the bright lighted existence I am in now. She held down the fort while I was in rehab, not only balancing bills, kids, cleaning and even unpacking the rest of our stuff from moving, she also stopped drinking with me, has been in the gym every day for the last month and looks incredible."

Lil Whyte continued, mentioning that he was about to join her to embark on his "transformation." "Now after not drinking anymore, being in @cumberlandheights and eating great 3 meals a day and already being a child when it comes to junk food and candy I am getting my ass up today and beginning my transformation with her today. Bout to eat me a #Parfait and go hit the gym." "Thank you for everything you do baby. Oh and she even booked 5 shows and some features while I was getting my head right. I am only gonna be the best Patrick I can be from here on out. Life is too short to not have control of yourself. I love you gorgeous let's go have a great day. Daddy need to drop a few pounds!!"

In the post, Lil Whyte hints at a troubled past, and the Memphis rapper has had some past run-ins with the law. In 2016, he was arrested and charged with a DUI. According to WREG, police pulled over Lil Whyte on suspicion of DUI after observing him weaving on the highway and veering on and off the road. As a result of his poor performance on a field sobriety test and his refusal of a breathalyzer or blood test, he was handcuffed and sent to jail.

An arrest warrant was issued to Lil Whyte in 2015 after he was wanted for felony property theft of up to $60,000. According to reports, he rented a vehicle for a day and then decided to keep it for two months instead of returning it. He reportedly returned the car the last week the warrant was issued, but the order was maintained. Then, in 2009, Lil Whyte was booked for another DUI following a concert in which marijuana was discovered in his possession. Nonetheless, with the help of Nicole, Lil Whyte appears to have acknowledged his speed bumps and is now on the road to self-improvement and becoming a better person.