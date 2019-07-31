O.J. Simpson Issues Warning to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Former NFL running back, O.J Simpson is weighing in on some of the NFL’s biggest topics and having his thoughts heard thanks to his newly found presence on social media. Simpson, known as “The Juice,” recently started a Twitter account, and has been using the platform to discuss everything under the sun, whether it’s golf, football, or getting even.

Tuesday morning, Simpson took to Twitter to discuss two wildly different topics: fantasy football and the upcoming political debates. During this brief video, he shared his belief that the Cowboys need to pay Ezekiel Elliott soon, simply because he has been exactly what the team wanted when they selected him fourth overall in 2016.

“In football, we have two of the best running backs holding out,” Simpson said. “Ezekiel Elliott down in Dallas and Melvin Gordon with the Los Angeles Chargers. As far as Ezekiel is concerned, hey, look, this guy has outperformed his rookie contract. Jerry Jones, let’s face it: with him, you are a playoff, Super Bowl-caliber team. Without him, you might not even make the playoffs.”

While the Dallas Cowboys are facing a difficult scenario given for the 2019 season with quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Elliott, and wide receiver Amari Cooper are all in line for new deals. Paying this talented triplet of stars will not be an easy task, but team owner Jerry Jones and his staff have to figure out a plan of attack that will keep all three players in the building.

To add to Simpson’s point, Elliott has been the driving force behind the Dallas Cowboys in two separate playoff appearances. As a rookie in 2016, Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards while the Cowboys achieved a 13-3 record. In 2018, he repeated as the rushing champion with 1,434 yards while the Cowboys finished 10-6.

The one season in which the Cowboys did not have Elliott available for all 16 games was 2017. He was sidelined for six games due to a suspension, and the team finished 9-7 after struggling throughout the year.

Of course, many other factors are in play when wins and losses are discussed, especially considering the performance of quarterback Prescott and the Cowboys defense. Still, Simpson has a point.

Elliott has proven to be one of the most effective players in the entire NFL and has helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs in two separate seasons. Keeping him in the building won’t be cheap, but at this point, Jones and his staff can’t afford to let him depart for another team.