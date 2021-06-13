NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

WWE returns with a live pay-per-view event tonight. The NXT brand will host NXT TakeOver: In Your House and will feature four championship matches. NXT TakeOver: In Your House will air exclusively on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET with the pre-show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The main event of In Your House is a Fatal 5-Way Match for the NXT Championship between reigning champion Karrion Kross, Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. Kross has been unstoppable since making his debut last year, but due to Fatal 5-Way rules, the NXT Champion doesn't have to get pinned to lose the title. Gargano and Cole have won the NXT title before while O'Reilly and Dune are two competitors on the rise.

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez will defend her title against Ember Moon, who won the title back in 2017. Gonzalez is looking to get some payback on Moon since the team of Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship earlier this year. Both Gonzalez and Moon are the first two women to hold the NXT Women's Championship and Tag Team Championship.

North American Champion Bronson Reed and Tag Team Champions MSK will defend their titles against Legado del Fantasma in a Winner Take All Six-Man Tag Team Match. The team of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendonza have been after MSK for the titles and nearly won them not too long ago. Santos Escobar looked to aid the team to a win but was halted by Reed, leading Escobar to make this match happen.

The Million Dollar Championship is back, and Cameron Grimes will battle LA Knight to see who will win the title that has been vacant for over 10 years. Ted Dibiase introduced the title in 1989 and is involved in tonight's match. The pas Million Dollar Championship winners include Virgil, The Ringmaster (Stone Cold Steve Austin) Ted Dibiase Jr.

Mercedes Martinez will battle Xia Li in a singles match. Li will look to get revenge on Martinez as she lost to her at the Mae Young Classic four years ago. Li has been very dominant after getting help from Tian Sha. She has also made history by being the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.