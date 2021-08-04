Notre Dame Breaks NBC Broadcast Tradition With Home Opener Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

✖

Notre Dame football is doing something different to start the 2021 season. On Wednesday, Peacock announced the Fighting Irish's home opener against Toledo on Saturday, September 11 will air exclusively on the streaming service. Normally, Notre Dame games air on NBC, a relationship that started in 1991.

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space – our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” Notre Dame vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said. “Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”

Peacock and @NDFootball go together like blue and gold! We've got the home opener exclusively on Peacock September 11 AND we'll be streaming every home game this season. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/u49FrwvnjW — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 4, 2021

Notre Dame will be facing Toldeo for the first time ever on September 11. NBC Sports' Mile Tirico will provide the play-by-play while former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be the game analyst. Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporter, and the trio will call seven Notre Dame games on NBC and Peacock.

“We are delighted to stream Notre Dame Football on Peacock,” Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports said. “Peacock exemplifies how we’re innovating as a company, and Notre Dame has consistently been a tremendous partner in making progressive choices for sports programming.” Peacock joins Fighting Irish TV which was launched by Notre Dame this past spring. Fighting Irish TV delivers video content for all sports at the school to the fans through a connected television.

“Fighting Irish TV and Peacock shows the evolution of how media is consumed by our fans and television viewers, alike,” Swarbrick added. “We want to provide a great experience to not only our fans who travel around the world to cheer us on, but also to our supporters who are either cable subscribers or ‘cord-cutters,’ and these two streaming platforms do just that. I see no better example of this than Peacock’s success in delivering fans wall-to-wall content during the Tokyo Olympics.”

In 2020, Norte Dame finished the season with a 10-2 record. The team's two losses came against Clemson in the ACC Championship and Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. The Fighting Irish will start the 2021 season on September 5 against Florida State, which will air on ABC.

