Nikki A.S.H. Fans Concerned After Possible 'WWE SmackDown' Match Injury
Is Nikki A.S.H. injured? That's the question many WWE fans are asking after a scary moment in Friday night's episode of SmackDown. Nikki and her tag team partner, Doudrop, were in a "last chance" four-way match as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Their opponents were the teams of Sonya Deville and Natalya, Xia Li and Shotzi, and Tamina and Dana Brooke. At the end of the match, Brooke superplexed Nikki from the second rope to the area outside the ring, where several other wrestlers were waiting for them to crash onto.
However, Nikki seemed to land awkwardly on her right leg, and she immediately grabbed it in pain. (This appeared to be an unscripted reaction and not a staged injury as part of the match.) Deville swooped in, rolled Nikki into the ring and pinned her to end the match, whether by design or to rush to the match's conclusion to avoid further injury to Nikki. Footage from a fan inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit showed Nikki being carried backstage by Doudrop and a WWE official.
Nikki nor WWE has commented on her status, but fans are worried about the former WWE Raw Women's Champion. Tons of SmackDown viewers reacted to the painful spot and are sending well wishes to the WWE Superstar. Scroll through to watch the moment in question and read fans' thoughts.
What a Superplex by @DanaBrookeWWE!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VjvnoKGSEM— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2022
"Nikki ASH landed TERRIBLY on her leg after that top rope superplex to the outside," one fan wrote. "Prayers up that she's okay."
"Oh man Nikki ASH landed REALLY bad on that superplex," a second fan noticed. "Hope her leg is okay, that looked ugly."
Hope Nikki ASH is okay. Ref ran to check on her right away after a quick pinfall. Leg got completely crushed. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0BhHkLT7nw— Justin Watry (@JustinWatry) August 27, 2022
"I hope Nikki ASH isn't too seriously injured," a third viewer tweeted. "I don't know if her leg bent under her with the suplex spot or people landed on her leg with that spot, but it looked bad."
"It looked like Nikki landed on her own ankle," a fourth wrote. "Hope everything is okay." Another fan wrote, "I think Nikki was hurt and wasn't able to kick out."
damn nikki got injured right here#smackdownpic.twitter.com/6DZqBM1CVw— sindi!⛈ (@sashasprescott) August 27, 2022
"That hurts man. Hoping she's ok and it's nothing serious," someone else tweeted. Another WWE fan added, "Did Nikki get hurt there? And that's why the ending was rushed?"
"Not a great landing for Nikki," yet another concerned SmackDown viewer wrote. "Hope it didn't end up as bad as it looked for her."