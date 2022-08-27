Nikki A.S.H. Fans Concerned After Possible 'WWE SmackDown' Match Injury

Is Nikki A.S.H. injured? That's the question many WWE fans are asking after a scary moment in Friday night's episode of SmackDown. Nikki and her tag team partner, Doudrop, were in a "last chance" four-way match as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Their opponents were the teams of Sonya Deville and Natalya, Xia Li and Shotzi, and Tamina and Dana Brooke. At the end of the match, Brooke superplexed Nikki from the second rope to the area outside the ring, where several other wrestlers were waiting for them to crash onto.

However, Nikki seemed to land awkwardly on her right leg, and she immediately grabbed it in pain. (This appeared to be an unscripted reaction and not a staged injury as part of the match.) Deville swooped in, rolled Nikki into the ring and pinned her to end the match, whether by design or to rush to the match's conclusion to avoid further injury to Nikki. Footage from a fan inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit showed Nikki being carried backstage by Doudrop and a WWE official.

Nikki nor WWE has commented on her status, but fans are worried about the former WWE Raw Women's Champion. Tons of SmackDown viewers reacted to the painful spot and are sending well wishes to the WWE Superstar. Scroll through to watch the moment in question and read fans' thoughts.