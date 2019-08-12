Nike Announces Sneaker Subscription Service for Kids

Nike is entering the subscription world as the company is providing a service where kids can get a certain amount of shoes for the year. It was announced that the new subscription service is called Nike Adventure Club and it will be for kids ages two through 10.

“This is probably one of the best examples of a major brand taking the attributes of a [direct-to-consumer] digital brand” and linking it to its broader strategy, said Bryan Gildenberg, chief knowledge officer at Kantar Consulting according to 7 News Miami.

Nike Adventure Club will provide three options for the parents: four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 a month, six pairs for $30 a month or 12 pairs for $50 a month. There will be about 100 shoes for parents and kids to choose from.

So why is Nike doing this? The goal is to provide a service for parents who either live in rural areas who don’t live near a shoe store or the parents who live in the suburbs but don’t have time to shop. Nike is hoping this service will eliminate the hassles of going to a store to get shoes and end the issues that online shopping brings

“We’ve discovered a huge pain point for parents around shopping for kids’ shoes,” Dave Cobban, general manager of Nike Adventure Club, told CNN Business. “This was a great opportunity to experiment with different solutions.”

According to the New York Post, Nike Adventure Club will include a small sizing chart that will help measure the size of their child’s feet. Cobban said this will help the parents get the right-sized shoe with their first order.

About 15 percent of the first order is generally not the right size. When the (customer) makes the first order and it’s the wrong size, we allow (the customer) to immediately order a new shoe and the new shoe comes before you have to send back the old one,” he said.

“The next time less than 5 percent make a mistake in ordering the right size on their second order and after that, it almost comes (down) to zero.”

Nike released a pilot sneaker club for kids two years ago and it reached to 10,000 members. It is looking to take a big mark in the children’s clothing a footwear market which is currently worth around $69 billion.