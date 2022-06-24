Nickelodeon Stars Isaiah Crews and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green Tease 'Crazy' Details of 'Slime Cup' (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon is getting more involved in the sports world as it has been covering NFL games over the last two seasons and now, the network will make history on Saturday when it premieres its hour-long golf event Nickelodeon Slime Cup. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Nickelodeon stars Isaiah Crews and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green talk about what to expect from this special event.

"So you can expect all types of crazy sort of Nick-ified golf courses that all take on different Nickelodeon shows, like Star Trek: Discovery, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, Loud House, the list goes on," Crews exclusively told PopCulture. "And there will be slime, of course. There will be slime."

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Crews competes in Slime Cup and he's on the Pink team with golf professional Justin Thomas and WWE Superstar and TV personality Nikki Bella. Thomas and Bella are just a few of the celebrities who take part in this slimed-filled tournament. And for Green, she commentates on the action, which is similar to what she did for the NFL games.

"I mean, there's going to be tons of celebrities and pro golfers who are going to be competing in this competition for the Slime Cup," Green said. "And Isaiah is also one of those competitors. There's going to be Nick stars, professional golfers, football stars, and also WWE stars as well. And this golf tournament is really special because it's bringing golf to kids. It's kind of breaking it down and bringing it into a more fun atmosphere. And my role is I'm up in the booth with the guys commentating and I'm with Noah Eagle and Young Dylan. And it was really fun to be with the same group from the NFL Wild Card game. So we have a lot of fun up there as well."

One of the other celebrities competing in the tournament is Terry Crews who is Isaiah Crews' father. Terry is on the Green Team, which means fans will see a father vs. son battle on Saturday. "He's very competitive, so I have to be twice as competitive," Isaiah Crews said of his father. "So, and it's really fun to compete with him because we get along at the house, but we don't get along on the golf course. So it's all a competition and it's really fun."

Green reveals that fans will be in for a ton of treats while watching Slime Cup. "Anything you happen at any moment," she said. "But that's very similar in the same sense that the Slime Cup, anything can happen at any moment, but it's not live, which is a big difference there. But it was really, really fun. ... I mean, Nikki Bella, I don't want to give anything away, but she shows off some of her super strength and Terry is a giant turtle. And the things that go on during this broadcast were very, very fun to point out, especially as a commentator and we have no ego kind of breaking down the more sophisticated side of golf and telling us what the mechanics are doing." Nickelodeon Slime Cup airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.