NFL Announces Big Christmas Day Game on Nickelodeon

Christmas Day is going to be a memorable one for Nickelodeon. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Nickelodeon will broadcast a big NFL regular-season game — the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. This will be the first time Nickelodeon will air a regular-season NFL game after airing a playoff game for the previous two seasons.

In January, PopCulture.com spoke to Noah Eagle who called the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers playoff game for Nickelodeon, and he talked about having more games air on the network. "I hope so," Eagle told PopCulture. "I don't know about you, Gabrielle. I know we've got young Dylan, who's hopping on this year. He's like, 'We got to do NBA. We got to do every sport.' I think we should. I think that there's a market for it. So I'm hoping that it just continues to grow, because it's so much fun to do."

We've got a present for fans of all ages.



The @Broncos and @RamsNFL will face off on Christmas Day in a showdown on CBS along with a slime-filled presentation on @Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/FehuLpV3fS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 10, 2022

Nickelodeon is getting what could be one of the best games of the 2022 season. The Rams won the Super Bowl in February and have the tools to win it all again. Quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a contract extension with the Rams, and the team brings back superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp and future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Broncos made of the biggest trades of the offseason, acquiring Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

"I came here for one reason," Wilson told reporters in March. "I came here for one reason. And that's to win. And that's what I believe in. So every day, what you're going to get from me is that mentality. You're going to get that juice, you're going to get that energy, you're going to get that focus — and we're going to do it together. … We're here for one thing, and that's to win. It's to win at the highest level often." It's been reported there will be three games played on Christmas Day since it falls on a Sunday. Fans will find out if that's true when the entire 2022 NFL schedule is released on Thursday, May 12.