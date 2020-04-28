NFL Says Tom Brady Didn't Violate Rules When Meeting Buccaneers Assistant Coach

✖

Tom Brady is not in trouble with the NFL. This week, the NFL released a statement concerning Brady's meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and accidentally entering the wrong home. At first, it was a funny incident, but some teams didn't laugh at the situation. Under NFL rules, players and coaches are not allowed to have meetings until teams start their offseason program, which the Bucs had not done at the time of the meeting. But the league didn't see any wrongdoing.

"We made an inquiry and determined there was no violation," the league said, per Pro Football Talk. "It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook." Brady has not been having a very fun start to his time in Tampa, along with being attacked by NFL teams, entering wrong houses and getting kicked out of parks, the six-time Super Bowl champion has to wonder did he made the right decision. He did joke about the park incident this past weekend when he sent a message to Bucs fans about the upcoming season.

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say, thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms — outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day," Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers on Twitter. "I'm so excited to be a Buc. We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait 'til we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season. But I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James (Stadium) in a couple short months. I can promise you that. So stay safe everyone and let's go Bucs!"

Brady will join a Bucs team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007 with their lone Super Bowl appearance and win coming in 2002. From the time Brady became the New England Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, he led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He also missed the playoffs just twice in his career, including 2008 when he was injured for the entire season.