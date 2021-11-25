NFL Thanksgiving Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch Raiders vs. Cowboys

Today is Thanksgiving, which means the Dallas Cowboys will be in action. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Cowboys are looking to get back on track against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+, the CBS Sports App, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

Despite the loss to the Chiefs, the Cowboys (7-3) are in a good position in terms of the playoff race. They are currently in fourth place in the NFC and only a game and a half out of the top seed in the conference held by the Arizona Cardinals. But the Cowboys want to get back to their winning ways as they have lost two of their last three games after winning six of their first seven.

“I don’t necessarily think the Denver game was about the physicality, more than we actually just thought we were going to walk into that game, and I think that was a result of it – just thinking that was going to be an easy game and we’ll walk in and beat them,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, per the Cowboys official website. “The Kansas City game, I think we just got punched in the mouth on every aspect of the offense, and we just didn’t respond. I see those games as two different ways that it turned out.”

The Raiders (5-5) are a game and half out of the AFC West lead, which is currently held by the Kansas City Chiefs. They are also just one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the final spot in the AFC playoffs, so today’s game is big in terms of playoff implications. And like the Cowboys, the Raiders are looking to get back on track as they have lost their last three games.

“This is a big game for us, just like they all are,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said per the team’s official website. “And it’s a big game ’cause it’s the next game. What an opportunity for us to get back on track on the road in a hostile environment against a really good football team.” This will be the 13th meeting between the Cowboys and Raiders and both teams have won six games against each other.