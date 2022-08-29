NFL Star Wide Receiver Traded to Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have added a weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield. On Monday, the team announced they have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The Panthers will send an undisclosed draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for the third-year receiver.

According to David Newton of ESPN, the Panthers made the trade in part because offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has some history with Shenault as he was the quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville in 2020. Shenault was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the NFL Draft and had a strong rookie season, catching 58 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, Shenault caught zero touchdown passes but caught 63 passes for 619 yards. He played college football at Colorado where he was selected to the All-Pac-12 team in 2018 and 2019.

Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to Panthers. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/RygrINBGB5 — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2022

"There's not a lot of receivers that are 220, 230, the range that Laviska [Shenault Jr.] is, and as dynamic as a ball carrier as he can be," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said in June when asked about Shenault, per Big Cat Country. "Again, like you said, he's played a lot of different roles. He's been put in a lot of different positions. He's played for a lot of different coordinators, and that's a lot of guys. You'd love to be able to see a guy with continuity in a system and how he evolves as he learns it and masters it and really moves forward with that, and he really hasn't been fortunate to be in that kind of situation yet with his career."

66 seconds of Laviska Shenault making plays pic.twitter.com/zTTqfEeyUI — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 6, 2021

Shenault is looking to have a big 2022 season. "I'm here to get better," Shenault said at Jaguars' mandatory minicamp in June. "I like hearing the bad stuff, it makes me work hard. And I'm not one of those guys that like, I can't see social media because it might affect me or whatever ... I want to hear it, it makes me better."

Shenault will add depth to a Panthers wide receiver position that includes DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith. Moore led all Panthers wide receivers last year with 93 receptions, 1,157 yards and four touchdowns. Anderson was right behind Moore with 53 receptions, 519 yards and five touchdowns.