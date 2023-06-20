NFL Star Maxx Crosby Reveals Massive Torso Tattoo Paying Tribute to Athlete GOATs

Maxx Crosby is looking to be an all-time great NFL player and now has the inspiration. The Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher recently connected with tattoo artist Andres Ortega at Onder Ink last week to get a massive tattoo on his torso that includes the athlete GOATs. Crosby got a tattoo of Michael Jordan shooting a free throw right above his right hip. Next to that is a shot of Muhammad Ali knocking out an opponent, and above Crosby's left hip is a shot of Kobe Bryant celebrating.

Ortega told TMZ Sports that Crosby wanted the tattoos because he wanted to make sure always focused on being one of the best NFL players ever, which also led to him getting the words "Be Legendary" put near his rib cage. Crosby also paid tribute to his daughter, getting shot of the baby girl on his chest. Ortega told TMZ Sports that it took 11 hours to complete.

Crosby, 25, was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Crosby recorded 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, which led to him finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. In 2021, Crosby was named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Second Team after posting 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and seven passes defended. This past season, Crosby had the best season in his career, registering 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

In an interview with ESPN last year, Crosby talked about his battle with drugs and alcohol during his rookie season. "I was doing well to the outside world. I was runner-up to the Rookie of the Year. Everyone's like, Maxx is killing it. But I was like wild as …," Crosby said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I was drinking. I was smoking. I was doing coke here or there. I was off the wall. I'd take a pill. I didn't even know what it was. It was scary."

Crosby also talked about checking into rehab in 2020 thanks to the help of his agent, the Raiders and his fianceé Rachel Washburn. "It was the first time I really stood up for myself," Crosby said. "I didn't give a damn about what anyone said. I'm going into rehab. I have problems."