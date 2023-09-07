ESPN NFL Reporter Announces Retirement After 33 Years

A legendary sports reporter is saying farewell. Chris Mortensen, who spent over 30 years with ESPN covering the NFL went to social media to announce his retirement. The veteran insider revealed he decided to retire after covering the draft earlier this year.

"Excited about another season but it's time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith," Mortensen wrote in the social media post. "The gratitude and humility is overwhelming. It's not a classic retirement. I'll still be here talking ball. It's just time. God Bless you all."

Mortensen worked closely with Adam Schefter who sent an emotional message to him. "There has been no greater honor than to work with, and learn from, a man on ESPN's Mount Rushmore," Schefter wrote. "He has been an exemplary husband, father, friend and co-worker. He paved the way in this industry. He is a legend. Thank you for all you did for ESPN and so many, Mort. Love you."

Mortensen, 71, joined ESPN in 1991. During his time with the network, Mortensen appeared on Sunday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and other programs. In 2016, Mortensen was honored by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) with the Dick McCann Award for contribution to pro football. 2016 is also when Mortensen stepped away from ESPN to battle Stage IV throat cancer. Later in the year, Mortensen revealed his throat cancer had been "virtually reduced to zero detection."

"I do have scheduled exams and scans during the next three months to monitor my status," he said at the time, "but my oncologists have directed me to recover and rehab from the treatments that have resulted in lengthy hospitalization, significant weight loss, strength, endurance and related health issues. I am following instructions to overcome these challenges."

Mortensen previously worked for The Sporting News as an NFL columnist. He also was a reporter/columnist for The National sports daily from 1989 to 1990 and worked as a consultant with CBS Sports' NFL Today in 1990. Mortensen worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1983 to 1989 where he posted investigative reports and covered the Atlanta Braves (1983-85), Atlanta Falcons (1985-86) and the NFL nationally (1987-89).