NFL Quarterback Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest Around the League

One NFL quarterback could be traded before the start of the 2022 season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn trade interest around the league. Rapoport said the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers if the price is right.

The Steelers will have a new quarterback this season after Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL after the 2021 season. Rudolph is currently the No. 3 quarterback for the Steelers as he's behind rookie Kenny Picket and former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky who signed with the team during the offseason.

So far this preseason, Rudolph has gone 26 of 36 for 220 yards and two touchdowns while working with the Steelers' second and third-team offenses. On Saturday night, the veteran quarterback led the Steelers to a come-from-behind win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I was happy with the way we played and the way we finished," Rudolph said after the game, per CBS Sports. "I think [the experience of moving around between offensive units] only hardens you. It only makes you better. Just being adaptable, going back and forth and mesh with other teammates that you might not get to play with had you stayed with the first or second group. I can't control it, but I was happy with the guys and the way we meshed tonight."

Rudolph was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Steelers. In his career, the 27-year-old has played in 17 games with 10 starts and has completed 61.5% of his passes for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 80.9 passer rating.

"That's all I've ever wanted to be was a starting NFL quarterback, and I think I can do it. I have what it takes," Rudolph said during his exit interview in January, per Sports Illustrated. "I'm ready to get the opportunity again to prove myself. I've admitted I understand that what I've put on tape in 2019 and up until this point, there's still question marks on my game, and I want to prove those people wrong, and I want to prove to myself to my teammates and the guys I really care about. It's one day at a time. Yes, I am excited."