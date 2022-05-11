NFL Makes Big Announcement on Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Game

✖

As we get closer to the official NFL schedule release, more key games are being announced. On Wednesday, the NFL revealed that the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field with a kick-off time of 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Both teams have a lot of rich history as the Cowboys have won five Super Bowls and the Packers have won 13 NFL titles (four Super Bowls and nine NFL championships).

The game will also be a reunion for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as it will be the first time he will coach at Lambeau Field since being fired as the Packers head coach in 2018. McCarthy had a successful run as the Packers' head coach as he led the team to a Super Bowl title in 2010. He was in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018 and won 125 games during that span. But towards the end of his tenure with the Packers, there was rumored turmoil between McCarthy and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and McCarthy was fired after the team went 4-7-1 to start the season. He was hired by the Cowboys in January 2020.

"I need to confess: I told Jerry I watched every play of the 2019 season," McCarthy said when he was introduced as the Cowboys' head coach. "I wanted the job. You do what you gotta do right? It was more about tracking the trends and seeing what people were doing. And a big part of it, too, was watching players, watching some of these new offenses, really a couple of guys on defense we were able to study."

Rodgers who joined the Packers one year before McCarthy, shared his thoughts on his first head coach being fired. "I'm the only one in this locker room who was around in '05 when Mike Sherman was let go at the end of the season and it's a weird day. It's a tough day," Rodgers said at the time. "Obviously emotionally, frustrating defeat at home. A game we expected to win. Then, you get the news later on last night."

"I really always appreciated that time with Mike getting to know him on a personal level," Rodgers continued. "As much as what was made, the conjecture about (our) relationship, it was always built on mutual respect and communication. That's why this is a difficult day for myself and guys in the locker room."