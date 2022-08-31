NFL Launches New Video Game Streaming Series Ahead of 2022 Season

The NFL is doing something new for the 2022 season. On Tuesday, the league announced it has partnered with Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. for a gaming collaboration that will feature video game content creators, NFL players and NFL legends. The two companies have created a new series called NFL Tuesday Night Gaming which will premiere on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube.

"The NFL is excited to collaborate with Enthusiast Gaming on this first-of-its-kind content series for the League," Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL, said in a statement. "NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will be a unique addition to our weekly schedule that embraces the broader gaming community through an entertaining mix of NFL stars and video gaming culture."

(Photo: NFL)

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will feature a roster of 12 NFL players or legends and six gaming creators competing across three game titles each week. After each week's gameplay, teams will be ranked with the top four teams qualifying for a single-elimination playoff, where one team will be crowned champion. The first season will conclude with an All-Star game coinciding with Super Bowl week. Fans will choose the NFL players or legends and gaming content creators to compete in a special edition gaming night, and the winning team will receive a cash prize to donate to the charity of their choice.

"No one has brought together the gaming community with any sports league for a program of this scale before," Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming, said. "NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a new and exciting content platform for brands and agencies to connect with younger audiences through bespoke custom content and talent integrations, including owned moments, featured segments, social activations, and more. We are honored to have been chosen by the NFL to collaborate on this unique and important initiative that will help expand the NFL's reach to gaming audiences."

The news of the new video game streaming series comes shortly after the release of the NFL's official video game Madden NFL 23. This year's version of the game pays tribute to John Madden who died in December. The NFL and EA, the developer of the Madden NFL series, launched the Madden NFL Championship Series, an esports league that features a prize pool of $1 million at the tournament finals.