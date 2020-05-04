NFL International Series Canceled, Fans Have Surprising Reactions

The NFL surprised fans on Monday afternoon by announcing that the upcoming International Series of games in London and Mexico has been canceled. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision after talking to "our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners." The series is expected to return in 2021 when there are no longer health and safety concerns.

When this news surfaced, there was a wide variety of reactions. Several fans and media members alike commented that this was the "right decision" based on the current state of affairs. They don't mind taking a year away from the International Series if it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even London Mayor Sadiq Khan agreed with the choice and said that the NFL would be welcomed back to the city in 2021.

While many showed support for the league's decision, there was a large number of fans that expressed excitement about this alteration. They voiced the opinion that the International Series "is worthless" and that they are happy to see it leave. These fans don't want the games in London or Mexico City to return.