NFL International Series Canceled, Fans Have Surprising Reactions
The NFL surprised fans on Monday afternoon by announcing that the upcoming International Series of games in London and Mexico has been canceled. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision after talking to "our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners." The series is expected to return in 2021 when there are no longer health and safety concerns.
When this news surfaced, there was a wide variety of reactions. Several fans and media members alike commented that this was the "right decision" based on the current state of affairs. They don't mind taking a year away from the International Series if it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even London Mayor Sadiq Khan agreed with the choice and said that the NFL would be welcomed back to the city in 2021.
While many showed support for the league's decision, there was a large number of fans that expressed excitement about this alteration. They voiced the opinion that the International Series "is worthless" and that they are happy to see it leave. These fans don't want the games in London or Mexico City to return.
No NFL games in London is the best news to come out of this pandemic. 6am starts we’re brutal on sports books.— Tony Santoro (@rebelair) May 4, 2020
I'm not a big fan of the London NFL games anyway.— Tony Oberstar (Goose) (@socceravgeek216) May 4, 2020
The NFL has cancelled all international games in 2020. It took a deadly pandemic for the NFL to do something that should've happened years ago. GAMES DON'T BELONG IN LONDON!!— What'sTheScore?! (@Whats_TheScore) May 4, 2020
I'm not too disappointed there'll be no NFL games in London this year. If there aren't any OTA's there's a real chance this season is going to be fairly shambolic anyway. It seems to be lining up perfectly for the Patriots to finish in last and Draft Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/8Wdqzmqj3M— Rhys Knott (@buck_mitchell) May 4, 2020
It took a pandemic but the NFL finally took away the London games— Dwite (@whiteDwoody) May 4, 2020
No NFL London games now either😡😡😡😡.— Rhys (@MightyQuins12) May 4, 2020
What no NFL London Games should bring: Me saving money
What no NFL London Games will actually bring: Me splashing out on more merchandise pic.twitter.com/Vx90emCqV3— Dale Jones (@DaleJones14) May 4, 2020
It'll be sad not to see any NFL games played in London stadiums in the year ahead but this is absolutely the right decision. https://t.co/igtumvZC8I— PaulB (@PaulGB42) May 4, 2020
No NFL international games in 2020. Great news for London as the British are spared having to watch the Jaguars again.— Stephen Nover (@StephenNover1) May 4, 2020
I'm glad someone is thinking of this! As long as its safe to so I think it would be great. Much of my enjoyment of London Games is actually just having a few beers surrounded by like minded NFL fans.— Dale Jones (@DaleJones14) May 4, 2020
Oh, that sucks. I was hoping to catch a game in London this season.— Greg (@goldenmulletman) May 4, 2020
Finally... hate NFL games in London.— name. (@Tonelli2Nystrom) May 4, 2020
I doubt very much that that's the end of NFL games in London. Spurs still have the purpose-built stadium. #NFLUK— Ben Saunders (@BSaundersSport) May 4, 2020
No @NFL games in London this season. I cannot help feel this is a good thing. The novelty wore off on this years ago. And paying far too much to sit in a stadium with zero atmosphere. I’d rather save up a few years and go and watch the @Vikings in Minneapolis.— ted holmes (@ted_holmes) May 4, 2020