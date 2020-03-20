NFL Game Pass Free for Fans During Coronavirus Self-Quarantines

The NFL has given fans a gift during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the league announced complimentary access to NFL Game pass, which will provide “fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past including Tom Brady’s multiple Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots, Peyton Manning’s single-season record of 55 touchdown passes as a Denver Bronco in 2013, Odell Beckham Jr.’s impossible one-handed catch in 2014, and much more.”

“A digital product available across multiple platforms and devices, NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans,” the league said in a press release. “This includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NFL also announced it will offer fans full game encores every day on every NFL digital platform. It will include big wins from all 32 teams each game will be available at noon ET. NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31.

Due to the NFL currently in its offseason, there haven’t been too many postponements of events. There was speculation of the league pushing the start of the league year back, but the NFL announced it would start on time which was Wednesday, March 18. The NFL Draft will go on as scheduled (April 23-25), but it won’t happen in Las Vegas.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

With it now being the start of the 2020 league year, teams are now looking to sign players who have become free agents. One of the biggest issues currently is getting players to sign contracts due to the coronavirus pandemic and how traveling can be a challenge.