NFL Fans Are Tired of Struggling to Find Out-of-Market Games

The NFL season has kicked off, and fans are sounding off about one long-standing issue. The league continues to restrict what games fans can watch on television. There are plenty of fans who want to watch out-of-market games but can't because of how the NFL distributes games depending on where they live. NFL Sunday Ticket is the best option to watch out-of-market games, but that is only available for DirecTV users. This year, the NFL added a streaming service called NFL+, but fans can only listen to out-of-market games.

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games." Here's a look at fans complaining about the NFL's issue with airing out-of-market games.